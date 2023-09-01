An AI-Journalist Truce and The Athletic’s Big Spending. Plus: Richard Deitsch on Tony Romo and ESPN.

Bryan talks Weekend Headlines and begins with news of The Athletic’s acquisition of sportswriter Diana Russini. Then he discusses how news outlets are utilizing code to protect their content against AI and touches on college football’s epidemic of depth-chart withholding (0:19). Then, Richard Deitsch joins from The Athletic to review the Tony Romo backlash heading into his seventh year of broadcasting and discuss the state of ESPN among the ongoing changes (6:15).
Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Richard Dietsch
Producer: Erika Cervantes
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS