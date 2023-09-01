10 Players You Should Reach for in Fantasy Drafts. Plus, Cooper Kupp Injury Reactions.

Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck open by discussing the news that Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a setback with his hamstring injury and how it impacts his average draft position (3:45). Next, they highlight 10 of their favorite players worth reaching for in fantasy drafts this year and make arguments for why it’s OK to select these guys a few picks earlier than their ADP (13:44). Finally, the guys close with Fantasy Court and emails (53:05).
Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins WRs (13:44)
Christian McCaffrey, 49ers RB (18:15)
Nick Chubb, Browns RB (23:45)
Jalen Hurts, Eagles QB (28:48)
A.J. Brown, Eagles WR (32:43)
Anthony Richardson, Colts QB (37:40)
Calvin Ridley, Jaguars WR (42:29)
Tony Pollard, Cowboys RB (47:35)
CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys WR (51:15)
