10 Players You Should Reach for in Fantasy Drafts. Plus, Cooper Kupp Injury Reactions.

The guys also answer some emails and finish with Fantasy Court

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
New York Jets v Miami Dolphins Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images


Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck open by discussing the news that Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a setback with his hamstring injury and how it impacts his average draft position (3:45). Next, they highlight 10 of their favorite players worth reaching for in fantasy drafts this year and make arguments for why it’s OK to select these guys a few picks earlier than their ADP (13:44). Finally, the guys close with Fantasy Court and emails (53:05).

Check out our 2023 Ringer Fantasy Football Rankings here!

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins WRs (13:44)

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers RB (18:15)

Nick Chubb, Browns RB (23:45)

Jalen Hurts, Eagles QB (28:48)

A.J. Brown, Eagles WR (32:43)

Anthony Richardson, Colts QB (37:40)

Calvin Ridley, Jaguars WR (42:29)

Tony Pollard, Cowboys RB (47:35)

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys WR (51:15)

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens
Producer: Kai Grady
Audio Intern: Jack Sanders

