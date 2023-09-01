 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sweetgreen Potato Chips, Destroying French Wine, and Wine-Infused Club Crackers

Juliet and Jacoby also give their opinions on unique drink glasses and talk about Germany’s raccoon problem

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Kellogg’s


This week, Juliet and Jacoby share their thoughts on unique drink glasses, question a story involving a grandma stealing for the rich, and try to solve Germany’s raccoon problem. For this week’s Taste Test, they try Club Mini Crackers infused with chardonnay from JaM Cellars. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producer: Mike Wargon
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

