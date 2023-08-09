NFL Divisions Preview: AFC and NFC West

The East Coast Bias boys head out west for this week’s division preview. They begin with the defending Super Bowl champs and discuss whether the Chiefs have the firepower to repeat (:38), before forecasting the season for the remaining AFC West teams (7:23). Then, they move to the NFC West and wonder whether the 49ers have finally gotten their missing piece (26:43). Finally, they close the show by breaking down the Seahawks (32:48) and sharing some tips for betting preseason football (48:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

Producers: Mike Wargon and Liz Jerry

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti and Donnie Beacham Jr.

