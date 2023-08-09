“Why Are You Dissing Notable Black Authors?”



Jason begins by discussing the dysfunctional White Sox and the state of their culture. He then talks with New York Times bestselling author Jeff Pearlman to discuss Season 2 of Winning Time on HBO, which is an adaptation of his book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s. Pearlman delves into his process as a biographer and tells stories about showing up unannounced at Isaiah Rider’s house and a plumbing incident at Spencer Haywood’s house (16:22).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify