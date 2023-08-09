 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

“Why Are You Dissing Notable Black Authors?”

Jason discusses the dysfunctional White Sox and the state of their culture and talks to Jeff Pearlman about Season 2 of ‘Winning Time’ on HBO

By Jason Goff
New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images


Jason begins by discussing the dysfunctional White Sox and the state of their culture. He then talks with New York Times bestselling author Jeff Pearlman to discuss Season 2 of Winning Time on HBO, which is an adaptation of his book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s. Pearlman delves into his process as a biographer and tells stories about showing up unannounced at Isaiah Rider’s house and a plumbing incident at Spencer Haywood’s house (16:22).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: Fugazi and the Making of a Hardcore Revolution

Also! Minor Threat! Rites of Spring! Embrace! And … emo. ;(

By Rob Harvilla

Marston Hefner on Playboy, OnlyFans, and Hugh Hefner

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt discuss their experience at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Los Angeles, before Playboy scion Marston Hefner joins them to discuss growing up at the Playboy Mansion and more

By Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

The ‘Love Island’ Series 10 Awards

Because the Grafties didn’t cover enough

By Maanasi Chintamani

Fantasy Players We Hate but Have to Rank

Heifetz, Kelly, and Horlbeck also check in on the Colts and Jonathan Taylor

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

Questions on the State of the MCU

Plus, Joanna Robinson joins to talk about her upcoming book, ‘MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios’

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 3 more

Some Movies Are Filled Exclusively With Jerks. These Are the Best Ones.

Most films offer at least one character to root for, but there are a select few that don’t—and they’re all the better for it

By Adam Nayman