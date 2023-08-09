Fantasy Players We Hate but Have to Rank



Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck open with a brief check-in on the Jonathan Taylor–Colts debacle (2:45). Next, they discuss their least favorite fantasy players to rank this year and explain why they’re avoiding these guys at all costs (6:57). Finally, they close with emails (45:49).

Dak Prescott, Cowboys QB (7:28)

AJ Dillon, Packers RB (12:09)

Michael Pittman Jr., Colts WR (15:18)

Terry McLaurin, Commanders WR (18:34)

Mike Evans, Buccaneers WR (20:28)

D.J. Moore and Darnell Mooney, Bears WRs (23:08)

James Conner, Cardinals RB (33:53)

Injured players: Breece Hall, Javonte Williams, Rashod Bateman, Kadarius Toney, and Tua Tagovailoa (40:49)

Kyle Pitts, Falcons TE (41:58)

