Fantasy Players We Hate but Have to Rank

Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck open with a brief check-in on the Jonathan Taylor–Colts debacle (2:45). Next, they discuss their least favorite fantasy players to rank this year and explain why they’re avoiding these guys at all costs (6:57). Finally, they close with emails (45:49).
Check out our 2023 Ringer Fantasy Football Rankings here!
Dak Prescott, Cowboys QB (7:28)
AJ Dillon, Packers RB (12:09)
Michael Pittman Jr., Colts WR (15:18)
Terry McLaurin, Commanders WR (18:34)
Mike Evans, Buccaneers WR (20:28)
D.J. Moore and Darnell Mooney, Bears WRs (23:08)
James Conner, Cardinals RB (33:53)
Injured players: Breece Hall, Javonte Williams, Rashod Bateman, Kadarius Toney, and Tua Tagovailoa (40:49)
Kyle Pitts, Falcons TE (41:58)
Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens
Producer: Kai Grady
Audio Intern: Jack Sanders
