 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fantasy Players We Hate but Have to Rank

Heifetz, Kelly, and Horlbeck also check in on the Colts and Jonathan Taylor

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images


Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck open with a brief check-in on the Jonathan Taylor–Colts debacle (2:45). Next, they discuss their least favorite fantasy players to rank this year and explain why they’re avoiding these guys at all costs (6:57). Finally, they close with emails (45:49).

Check out our 2023 Ringer Fantasy Football Rankings here!

Dak Prescott, Cowboys QB (7:28)

AJ Dillon, Packers RB (12:09)

Michael Pittman Jr., Colts WR (15:18)

Terry McLaurin, Commanders WR (18:34)

Mike Evans, Buccaneers WR (20:28)

D.J. Moore and Darnell Mooney, Bears WRs (23:08)

James Conner, Cardinals RB (33:53)

Injured players: Breece Hall, Javonte Williams, Rashod Bateman, Kadarius Toney, and Tua Tagovailoa (40:49)

Kyle Pitts, Falcons TE (41:58)

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens
Producer: Kai Grady
Audio Intern: Jack Sanders

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Latest

‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: Fugazi and the Making of a Hardcore Revolution

Also! Minor Threat! Rites of Spring! Embrace! And … emo. ;(

By Rob Harvilla

Marston Hefner on Playboy, OnlyFans, and Hugh Hefner

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt discuss their experience at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Los Angeles, before Playboy scion Marston Hefner joins them to discuss growing up at the Playboy Mansion and more

By Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

The ‘Love Island’ Series 10 Awards

Because the Grafties didn’t cover enough

By Maanasi Chintamani

“Why Are You Dissing Notable Black Authors?”

Jason discusses the dysfunctional White Sox and the state of their culture and talks to Jeff Pearlman about Season 2 of ‘Winning Time’ on HBO

By Jason Goff

Questions on the State of the MCU

Plus, Joanna Robinson joins to talk about her upcoming book, ‘MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios’

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 3 more

Some Movies Are Filled Exclusively With Jerks. These Are the Best Ones.

Most films offer at least one character to root for, but there are a select few that don’t—and they’re all the better for it

By Adam Nayman