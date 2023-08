The Eagles have signed veteran linebackers Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham. Zach Berman from The Athletic and Birds With Friends jumped on with Sheil to discuss the signings and what this means for Nakobe Dean. Who’s emerging as the lead running back for the Eagles at camp? Plus, what can we expect from the Philly Bulldogs?

