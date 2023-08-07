 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How the Superrich Eat at Restaurants, Three More Reasons to Stay Indoors, and Dental Hygiene

Dave also breaks down some of the industry terms that he uses on the show

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Dave and Chris kick off the episode with a quick update on the goings-on in the studio. Dave answers an Ask Dave question about a couple industry terms he uses on the show and what it’s like to have extremely wealthy people dine at his restaurants.

My Opinion Is Fact takes an extended look at dental hygiene—including flossing in public, what a hotel’s dental kit says about the hotel, and the foods to avoid if you don’t want something stuck in between your teeth. Finally, the episode closes out as Chris reads some fan mail from an 8-year-old listener.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producers: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Gabi Marler, and Euno Lee

