Buying the Optimism From Pats Camp With Nora Princiotti. Plus, a Brutal Weekend for Alex Verdugo and the Sox.

Brian also presents his top five Celtics big men

By Brian Barrett and Nora Princiotti
NFL: AUG 03 New England Patriots Training Camp Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Brian chats with The Ringer’s Nora Princiotti about the optimism at Patriots camp, Mac Jones’s rapport with his new receivers, potential trouble along the offensive line, and more (0:30). Brian then recaps a dreadful weekend for the Red Sox, who were swept by the Blue Jays, and discusses more Alex Verdugo drama (28:30). Finally, Brian presents his top five Celtics big men in recent years and takes a listener call (51:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Nora Princiotti
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

