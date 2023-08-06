Buying the Optimism From Pats Camp With Nora Princiotti. Plus, a Brutal Weekend for Alex Verdugo and the Sox.



Brian chats with The Ringer’s Nora Princiotti about the optimism at Patriots camp, Mac Jones’s rapport with his new receivers, potential trouble along the offensive line, and more (0:30). Brian then recaps a dreadful weekend for the Red Sox, who were swept by the Blue Jays, and discusses more Alex Verdugo drama (28:30). Finally, Brian presents his top five Celtics big men in recent years and takes a listener call (51:00).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Nora Princiotti

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

