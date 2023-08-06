Yankees Split With Astros, Mets Get Swept in Baltimore, and Shaun Morash Explains His Giants Excitement



(1:41) — YANKEES: Carlos Rodón has another bad outing as the Yankees split with the Astros, and now they have to work to make up ground in the AL wild-card race.

(10:52) — METS: JJ gives a brief programming update as the Mets get swept by the O’s.

(15:04) — CALLERS: Callers talk Yankees and Mets.

(25:43) — SHAUN MORASH: WFAN’s Shaun Morash joins the show to talk about his new position at WFAN, the state of the Yankees, and his outlook for the upcoming Giants season.

