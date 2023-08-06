 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Yankees Split With Astros, Mets Get Swept in Baltimore, and Shaun Morash Explains His Giants Excitement

JJ discusses Carlos Rodón’s bad outing against Houston

By John Jastremski
Houston Astros v New York Yankees Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images


(1:41) — YANKEES: Carlos Rodón has another bad outing as the Yankees split with the Astros, and now they have to work to make up ground in the AL wild-card race.
(10:52) — METS: JJ gives a brief programming update as the Mets get swept by the O’s.
(15:04) — CALLERS: Callers talk Yankees and Mets.
(25:43) — SHAUN MORASH: WFAN’s Shaun Morash joins the show to talk about his new position at WFAN, the state of the Yankees, and his outlook for the upcoming Giants season.

‌We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.‌

Follow JJ on Twitter: john_jastremski

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Shaun Morash
Producer: Stefan Anderson

