The U.S. Are Out of the World Cup

Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Jessy Parker Humphreys, Becky Taylor-Gill, and U.S. women’s football writer Jenna Tonelli to discuss Team USA’s shocking defeat to Sweden. For the first time ever, USA are out at the round of 16 stage. What does it mean for Vlatko Andonovski and the future of the USWNT? Plus we discuss the Netherlands’ victory over South Africa and the end of a great journey for Banyana Banyana.
Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Guests: Jessy Parker Humphreys, Becky Taylor-Gill and Jenna Tonelli
Producer: Becky Taylor-Gill
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
