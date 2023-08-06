Jake Paul Ends Feud With MMA After Beating Nate Diaz … Or Did He? Plus, UFC Nashville Reaction!



Nate Diaz beat Jake Paul in the boxing ring tonight. Not really, but he sure made it feel like it, didn’t he? To honor tonight’s festivities, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall, and TST weigh in immediately after the spectacle that was Paul vs. Diaz to get into Diaz’s moral victory plus the following:

Whether Diaz lowered his stock by losing to Paul tonight (5:48)

If the fight played out how we expected it to (14:25)

If there’s actual interest in seeing an MMA fight between Paul and Diaz for a proposed $10M prize in PFL (16:28)

Diaz’s prospects for returning to the UFC for his next fight (24:32)

Also, the guys react to Cory Sandhagen’s masterclass in Nashville (32:13) and whether he’s first in line for a bantamweight title shot following this month’s UFC 292 main event between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley. They also marvel at another dominant Tatiana Suarez performance over Jessica Andrade.

Hosts: Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify