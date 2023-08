Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Jessy Parker Humphreys and Spanish radio host Marc Andrés to discuss Spain’s round of 16 victory over Switzerland and what it means for Jorge Vilda and his squad. Plus, Japan impress again as they glide past Norway and into the quarterfinals. Can anyone stop this team?

Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Guests: Jessy Parker Humphreys and Marc Andrés

Producer: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify