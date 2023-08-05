 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Heels’ Season 2, Episode 2 Review

David and Ben recap the second episode in this season of ‘Heels’: “The Journey Is the Obstacle”

By David Shoemaker and Ben Lindbergh
David and Ben return as they recap the second episode of this season: “The Journey Is the Obstacle” (3:25). They discuss Jack Spade’s continued struggles with balancing his wrestling career and personal life, the hope for Staci’s character to remain independent, where Crystal’s story line will go from here, and more. Also, they take a step behind the curtain as they are joined by the episode’s director, Peter Segal (42:38). They discuss how his past work in comedy contributes to the series, the wrestling lingo, the difficulties he faced while shooting the show, as well as the process of shooting the episode’s match with Jack and Crystal.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Ben Lindbergh
Guest: Peter Segal
Producer: Jessie Lopez
Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

