In anticipation of Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building, which will premiere two episodes August 8, Jo and Mal recap the best and worst of Seasons 1 and 2, their favorite episodes and bits, and where we left off at the end of Season 2. Then they discuss what we know about the setup of Season 3 and the new cameos and characters to expect.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Producer: Sasha Ashall

