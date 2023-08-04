Gwyneth Paltrow’s Airbnb, Harry Styles’s New Tattoo, and ‘Tea Time’ Summer Recommendations



Gwyneth Paltrow is listing her guesthouse on Airbnb for one night only, and you could win a chance to stay there (1:00). Don’t worry—despite reports, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are still going strong, and Harry Styles just debuted a new tattoo (15:19). We have some summer recommendations for you, including a dupe for Supergoop sunscreen and some good reality TV to watch (24:43). And what’s going on with the U.S. Women’s National Team (48:58)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer

Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher