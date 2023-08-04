 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Airbnb, Harry Styles’s New Tattoo, and ‘Tea Time’ Summer Recommendations

Plus, Liz, Kate, and Amelia catch up on the latest World Cup news from the U.S. Women’s National Team

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Gwyneth Paltrow is listing her guesthouse on Airbnb for one night only, and you could win a chance to stay there (1:00). Don’t worry—despite reports, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are still going strong, and Harry Styles just debuted a new tattoo (15:19). We have some summer recommendations for you, including a dupe for Supergoop sunscreen and some good reality TV to watch (24:43). And what’s going on with the U.S. Women’s National Team (48:58)?

