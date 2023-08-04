 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Big Ten Getting Bigger | Ep. 272

Plus, the Bears make an addition

By Jason Goff
Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason reacts to the Bears signing pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue, and what it means for the team (01:17). Next, he’s joined by Anthony Herron to discuss all things Big Ten, including the possible expansion, Big Ten Media Days, the Northwestern hazing situation, breaking down the teams in each Big Ten division, and more (20:20).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming, please check out theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Anthony Herron
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Kyle Williams, and Jessie Lopez

