Big Ten Getting Bigger | Ep. 272



The Full Go returns as Jason reacts to the Bears signing pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue, and what it means for the team (01:17). Next, he’s joined by Anthony Herron to discuss all things Big Ten, including the possible expansion, Big Ten Media Days, the Northwestern hazing situation, breaking down the teams in each Big Ten division, and more (20:20).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Anthony Herron

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Kyle Williams, and Jessie Lopez

