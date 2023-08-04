The Butter Candle Trend, Darkroom Dining, and a Blind Ice Cream and Gelato Taste Test



This week, Juliet and Jacoby discuss a new NYC delivery law, share their thoughts on the ethics of children drinking nonalcoholic beer, and break down an Illinois alcohol heist. For this week’s Taste Test, they don their blindfolds to see whether they can spot the difference between ice cream and gelato. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Producer: Mike Wargon

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

