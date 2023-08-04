 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Butter Candle Trend, Darkroom Dining, and a Blind Ice Cream and Gelato Taste Test

Plus, Juliet and Jacoby discuss a new NYC delivery law, share their thoughts on the ethics of children drinking nonalcoholic beer, and break down an Illinois alcohol heist

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
This week, Juliet and Jacoby discuss a new NYC delivery law, share their thoughts on the ethics of children drinking nonalcoholic beer, and break down an Illinois alcohol heist. For this week’s Taste Test, they don their blindfolds to see whether they can spot the difference between ice cream and gelato. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producer: Mike Wargon
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

