Chris and Andy talk about the trailers for Michael Mann’s Ferrari and David Fincher’s The Killer, which were both released this week (1:00). Then they talk about the finale of Justified: City Primeval and the show it could have potentially introduced a backdoor pilot for (27:35) before discussing how they’re feeling about this season of Reservation Dogs so far (38:25).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Producer: Kaya McMullen

