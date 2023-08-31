 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Mac Jones Ready to Take the Leap? With Andrew Callahan.

Plus, Brian examines the Boston Red Sox starting rotation and the Damian Lillard situation in Portland

By Brian Barrett
New England Patriots v Tennessee Titans Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images


Brian chats with Andrew Callahan about Mac Jones’s outlook entering the season, his relationship with Bill O’Brien, the players around him on the offense, and whether or not the Pats are a playoff team (0:30). Then, Brian examines the Red Sox starting rotation and what the team must do to improve its pitching next season (42:15). Brian ends with a call and a note on the Damian Lillard situation in Portland (1:01:00).

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Andrew Callahan
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

