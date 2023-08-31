Is Mac Jones Ready to Take the Leap? With Andrew Callahan.

Brian chats with Andrew Callahan about Mac Jones’s outlook entering the season, his relationship with Bill O’Brien, the players around him on the offense, and whether or not the Pats are a playoff team (0:30). Then, Brian examines the Red Sox starting rotation and what the team must do to improve its pitching next season (42:15). Brian ends with a call and a note on the Damian Lillard situation in Portland (1:01:00).
Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Andrew Callahan
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
