Missing Mookie, and Is Robert Saleh on the Hot Seat?

Sheil and Ben also discuss how the Eagles trimmed the roster to 53, and Jason reacts to the moves by White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf

By Brian Barrett, Sheil Kapadia, Ben Solak, Jason Goff, and John Jastremski

Brian Barrett recaps an eventful weekend for former Red Sox MVP Mookie Betts against his former team (:20) before Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak discuss how the Eagles trimmed the roster to 53 (12:93). Then Jason Goff reacts to the moves by White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf (24:38), and John Jastremski talks Yankees and whether Jets head coach Robert Saleh is on the hot seat (36:10).

Hosts: Brian Barrett, Sheil Kapadia, Ben Solak, Jason Goff, and John Jastremski
Producers: Stefan Anderson, Jamie McClellan, Chris Sutton, Tony Gill, Clifford Augustin, and Drew Van Steenbergen
Additional Production Supervision: Donnie Beacham Jr.

