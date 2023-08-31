Missing Mookie, and Is Robert Saleh on the Hot Seat?

Brian Barrett recaps an eventful weekend for former Red Sox MVP Mookie Betts against his former team (:20) before Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak discuss how the Eagles trimmed the roster to 53 (12:93). Then Jason Goff reacts to the moves by White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf (24:38), and John Jastremski talks Yankees and whether Jets head coach Robert Saleh is on the hot seat (36:10).
Hosts: Brian Barrett, Sheil Kapadia, Ben Solak, Jason Goff, and John Jastremski
Producers: Stefan Anderson, Jamie McClellan, Chris Sutton, Tony Gill, Clifford Augustin, and Drew Van Steenbergen
Additional Production Supervision: Donnie Beacham Jr.
