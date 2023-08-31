Conor McGregor May Actually Fight Again. Plus, UFC Paris Preview and What PFL’s Saudi Deal Really Means.

For the first time in a long time, Petesy is feeling confident that Conor McGregor will fight again in the near future. After discussing when we could see McGregor again, Petesy and Chuck get into the following on today’s show:
- PFL’s new deal with Saudi Arabia and whether fight fans will come to love or hate it (8:02)
- Jon Jones’s “nightmares” of Stipe Miocic and whether Jones’s admission makes their UFC 295 clash feel any bigger (27:32)
- Petesy’s childlike excitement levels for UFC Paris on Saturday, how much pressure is on Ciryl Gane to win in front of his home crowd, and whether we’re surprised former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas is an underdog in her flyweight debut against Manon Fiorot (37:30)
- The Korean Zombie’s incredible lasting legacy (54:35)
We’ll talk to you again on Saturday with a special UFC Paris reaction podcast.
Hosts: Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas
