The Proper Way to Eat Oysters, Eating in Stockholm, and Personal Airspace

Dave and Chris kick off the episode talking about a … strange … take from The Ringer Fantasy Football Show and question their fantasy football knowledge based on their food preferences.

The episode continues with a Slice where Dave declares the space of one’s airplane seat to be “personal airspace” and an experience with a pushy passenger.

Ask Dave sees Dave encounter a problem that plagues chefs and restaurateurs everywhere: What do you do if a former chef copies the dishes from their former employer at their new job … and the new job is down the street from their old one?

The episode turns to Cory McConnell and Victoria Valencia’s experience at the Spotify headquarters in Stockholm, and their meal at Ekstedt.

Dave and Chris pay their respects to Copenhagen’s and Stockholm’s dining scenes.

Finally, the two land on a MOIF where they talk about the best seafood tower selections, and the proper way to enjoy an oyster.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Producer: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Gabi Marler, and Euno Lee

