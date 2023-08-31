The Summer Box Office Awards Show



Matt is joined by Jeff Bock from Exhibitor Relations to look back on a bizarre summer at the box office and hand out awards for the highs and lows of the 2023 summer movie season. They give out awards like Franchise Flex, Biggest Flop, Winner and Loser of the Summer, Biggest Comedy Fail, I Guess We Gotta Make Another, and more. Matt finishes the show by predicting the box office opening weekend for The Equalizer 3.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts!

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Jeff Bock

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify