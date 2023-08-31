 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Summer Box Office Awards Show

Plus, Matt makes a prediction for ‘The Equalizer 3’

By Matthew Belloni
Sony Pictures


Matt is joined by Jeff Bock from Exhibitor Relations to look back on a bizarre summer at the box office and hand out awards for the highs and lows of the 2023 summer movie season. They give out awards like Franchise Flex, Biggest Flop, Winner and Loser of the Summer, Biggest Comedy Fail, I Guess We Gotta Make Another, and more. Matt finishes the show by predicting the box office opening weekend for The Equalizer 3.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Jeff Bock
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

