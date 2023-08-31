 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Justified: City Primeval’ Season 1 Finale Recap. Plus, an Interview With Executive Producer Michael Dinner.

Michael Dinner breaks down what went into Walton Goggins’s return as Boyd Crowder and more!

By Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney
FX


Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney return to break down the Season 1 finale of Justified: City Primeval. They recap their overall feelings on the season, share their enthusiasm for the arrival of Boyd Crowder, and hypothesize what a future season of Justified would look like. Later, Joanna is joined by executive producer and director Michael Dinner to talk about the epic return of Boyd Crowder, the fascinating process of Walton Goggins’s role reprisal, and much more.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney
Guest: Michael Dinner
Producer: Jack Sanders

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Prestige TV Podcast

The Latest

Strike Movies! The Best Movie About the Labor Movement

An appreciation for standing up to the man

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

Six Early Takeaways from the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Austin Reaves looks like a star, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is doing a great job impersonating one, and Team Canada has finally arrived. We hit the highlights from the Philippines so far.

By Danny Chau

Five Way-Too-Early Impressions of the New Premier League Season

The Big Six are vulnerable, no matter how much money they (read: Chelsea) spend—though we shouldn’t write off Spurs’ Ange-ball quite yet. And is this the year Everton finally go down?

By Miles Surrey

Follow These 11 Simple Rules to Win Your Fantasy Draft

Fantasy football is a fun thing to share with your friends. But beating those friends is even better, and this is our guide to help you dominate your draft.

By Danny Heifetz

‘Ahsoka’ Episode 3 Instant Reactions

It’s time to fly! The Midnight Boys share all their thoughts on the third episode of the series.

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 1 more

The Cardinals Are Tanking, Joe Burrow Has a “Healthy Body,” and Big-Name Players Are Still Holding Out

Plus, Katie Baker joins to talk about the growing prevalence of football documentaries

By Nora Princiotti, Steven Ruiz, and 1 more