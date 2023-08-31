‘Justified: City Primeval’ Season 1 Finale Recap. Plus, an Interview With Executive Producer Michael Dinner.

Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney return to break down the Season 1 finale of Justified: City Primeval. They recap their overall feelings on the season, share their enthusiasm for the arrival of Boyd Crowder, and hypothesize what a future season of Justified would look like. Later, Joanna is joined by executive producer and director Michael Dinner to talk about the epic return of Boyd Crowder, the fascinating process of Walton Goggins’s role reprisal, and much more.
Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney
Guest: Michael Dinner
Producer: Jack Sanders
