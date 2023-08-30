 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Win Totals, Team Props, and Breakout Players

‌The East Coast Bias boys return to share their thoughts on a slew of questions before the season kicks off

By Raheem Palmer and Joe House

‌The East Coast Bias boys return to share their thoughts on a slew of questions before the season kicks off. They discuss which teams are most likely to exceed or fall short of their win totals (1:21), who the last undefeated team will be (17:13), which player is primed for a breakout season (42:38), and more. Plus, they reveal which future bets they think have the most value (47:03).

‌Hosts: Raheem Palmer and Joe House
Producers: Mike Wargon and Liz Jerry
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti and Donnie Beacham Jr.

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Gambling Show

The Latest

The Meteoric Rise of ZEROBASEONE, K-Pop’s New Kids on the Block

From ‘Boys Planet’ to KCON, the hottest group in the industry is on a world-domination tour

By Kate Halliwell

Introducing the Zillennial Cult Comedy Cinematic Universe

Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri, and Molly Gordon have crafted a comedic vibe all their own, and with the release of ‘Bottoms,’ it grows ever stronger

By Jodi Walker
FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-MAN UTD
Play

How Spurs Should Spend That £85M in “Harry Kane Money”

Which positions do Tottenham need to strengthen in? How crucial is a striker? Is Brennan Johnson the answer?

By James Lawrence Allcott

Another CM Punk Altercation and LA Knight’s Maj ‘SmackDown’ Performance. Plus, ‘Beyond the Mat’ Director Barry Blaustein Talks Terry Funk.

Rosenberg and Dip also discuss the late Bray Wyatt, AEW’s record-breaking night, and why WWE is going too far with the Bloodline story

By Peter Rosenberg
Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - Warsaw
Play

Hot Topics With Page Six’s Evan Real and Danny Murphy

Evan and Danny , cohosts of ‘Virtual Reali-Tea,’ join to discuss Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour vs. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, Speidi’s Kardashian connections, and much more

By Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

“Ode to Velus”

Kevin Fishbain joins to chat about Velus Jones Jr., the Chicago Bears roster, and Justin Fields, and Pete Fiutak of College Football News talks Caleb Williams and the Big Ten

By Jason Goff