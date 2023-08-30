NFL Win Totals, Team Props, and Breakout Players

‌The East Coast Bias boys return to share their thoughts on a slew of questions before the season kicks off. They discuss which teams are most likely to exceed or fall short of their win totals (1:21), who the last undefeated team will be (17:13), which player is primed for a breakout season (42:38), and more. Plus, they reveal which future bets they think have the most value (47:03).

‌Hosts: Raheem Palmer and Joe House

Producers: Mike Wargon and Liz Jerry

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti and Donnie Beacham Jr.

