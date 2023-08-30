Hot Topics With Page Six’s Evan Real and Danny Murphy

Spencer and Heidi are back, and this time, they’re joined by Evan Real and Danny Murphy, cohosts of Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, to discuss all things reality television and pop culture. The quad discusses Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour vs. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour (14:52), Speidi’s Kardashian connections (36:30), what’s going on with Britney (48:25), and Kim Zolciak’s wigs (54:34).

Hosts: Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

Guests: Evan Real and Danny Murphy

Producers: Aleya Zenieris, Amelia Wedemeyer, and Chelsea Stark-Jones

Theme Song: Heidi Montag

Subscribe: Spotify