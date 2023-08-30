 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hot Topics With Page Six’s Evan Real and Danny Murphy

Evan and Danny , cohosts of ‘Virtual Reali-Tea,’ join to discuss Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour vs. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, Speidi’s Kardashian connections, and much more

By Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

Spencer and Heidi are back, and this time, they’re joined by Evan Real and Danny Murphy, cohosts of Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, to discuss all things reality television and pop culture. The quad discusses Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour vs. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour (14:52), Speidi’s Kardashian connections (36:30), what’s going on with Britney (48:25), and Kim Zolciak’s wigs (54:34).

Hosts: Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag
Guests: Evan Real and Danny Murphy
Producers: Aleya Zenieris, Amelia Wedemeyer, and Chelsea Stark-Jones
Theme Song: Heidi Montag

