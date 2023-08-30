“Ode to Velus”



The Full Go returns as Jason kicks off the pod with The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain (1:26)! The two chat about Velus Jones Jr., the Bears’ 53-man roster, and the trepidation surrounding Justin Fields heading into the season. Then, Pete Fiutak of College Football News joins to discuss Caleb Williams, which players he is looking forward to watching on Saturdays, and whether the Big Ten can have multiple teams in the College Football Playoff (30:02).

Host: Jason Goff

Guests: Kevin Fishbain and Pete Fiutak

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

