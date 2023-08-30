 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“Ode to Velus”

Kevin Fishbain joins to chat about Velus Jones Jr., the Chicago Bears roster, and Justin Fields, and Pete Fiutak of College Football News talks Caleb Williams and the Big Ten

By Jason Goff
Chicago Bears Training Camp Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason kicks off the pod with The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain (1:26)! The two chat about Velus Jones Jr., the Bears’ 53-man roster, and the trepidation surrounding Justin Fields heading into the season. Then, Pete Fiutak of College Football News joins to discuss Caleb Williams, which players he is looking forward to watching on Saturdays, and whether the Big Ten can have multiple teams in the College Football Playoff (30:02).

Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Kevin Fishbain and Pete Fiutak
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

