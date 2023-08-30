The Growing Power of IMAX, With Its CEO

Matt is joined by the CEO of IMAX, Rich Gelfond, to discuss the impressive success of Oppenheimer in IMAX theaters, its opening in China this week, the decision to give Oppenheimer IMAX exclusivity over Mission: Impossible–Dead Reckoning Part One, whether moviegoing will continue to skew more toward premium experiences like IMAX, and whether Apple should buy IMAX.
