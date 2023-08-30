 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Growing Power of IMAX, With Its CEO

Rich Gelfond joins Matt to discuss ‘Oppenheimer’ and its exclusive IMAX access, along with the future of IMAX

By Matthew Belloni
Canadian high-resolution film formats and projectors theatre... Photo by Chukrut Budrul/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images


Matt is joined by the CEO of IMAX, Rich Gelfond, to discuss the impressive success of Oppenheimer in IMAX theaters, its opening in China this week, the decision to give Oppenheimer IMAX exclusivity over Mission: ImpossibleDead Reckoning Part One, whether moviegoing will continue to skew more toward premium experiences like IMAX, and whether Apple should buy IMAX.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts!

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Rich Gelfond
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-MAN UTD
Play

How Spurs Should Spend That £85M in “Harry Kane Money”

Which positions do Tottenham need to strengthen in? How crucial is a striker? Is Brennan Johnson the answer?

By James Lawrence Allcott

Another CM Punk Altercation and LA Knight’s Maj ‘SmackDown’ Performance. Plus, ‘Beyond the Mat’ Director Barry Blaustein Talks Terry Funk.

Rosenberg and Dip also discuss the late Bray Wyatt, AEW’s record-breaking night, and why WWE is going too far with the Bloodline story

By Peter Rosenberg
Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - Warsaw
Play

Hot Topics With Page Six’s Evan Real and Danny Murphy

Evan and Danny , cohosts of ‘Virtual Reali-Tea,’ join to discuss Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour vs. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, Speidi’s Kardashian connections, and much more

By Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

“Ode to Velus”

Kevin Fishbain joins to chat about Velus Jones Jr., the Chicago Bears roster, and Justin Fields, and Pete Fiutak of College Football News talks Caleb Williams and the Big Ten

By Jason Goff

The Flying Fijians, Flat-Footed England, and All Blacks Legend Aaron Smith

With 10 days to go until RWC 2023 kicks off, the guys are looking back at the final round of action in the Summer Nations Series

By The Rugby Pod

Fantasy Sleepers 2.0 and Jonathan Taylor News Reactions

The guys talk about the Colts’ decision to not trade Jonathan Taylor and revisit their fantasy sleepers list

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more