Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Jessy Parker Humphreys and James Lewis to discuss even more twists and turns in the women’s World Cup. Germany crash out after failing to beat South Korea as Morocco make it through to the round of 16. We also reflect on big results for Jamaica and South Africa and of course say goodbye to Brazilian legend Marta.

Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Guests: Jessy Parker Humphreys and James Lewis

Producer: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify