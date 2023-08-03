 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Does the Loser of Jake Paul Vs. Nate Diaz Lose Everything? Tension, Predictions, Paul’s Influencer Boxing Legacy, and More!

Plus, Ariel, Petesy, and Chuck look ahead to UFC Nashville and Sydney

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Jake Paul v Tommy Fury Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images


When Jake Paul entered the combat sports world a few years ago, mainstream media viewed his boxing dreams as a joke. The Disney star turned YouTuber was throwing around names like Conor McGregor and Nathan Diaz, and no one took him seriously. But fast-forward three years, and here we are: Paul has manifested the very fight he set his sights on years ago. And on today’s episode, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall are here to get into one of the biggest boxing fights of the year, discussing:

  • With Ariel in Dallas for the fight, it feels like a massive deal. But outside the Lone Star State, do fight fans care about this event? (3:35)
  • Whether Paul or Diaz has more on the line on Saturday night (13:12)
  • How the legacy of each guy will be affected by the results (38:02)
  • Official predictions (45:33)

Plus, they cover Amanda Serrano going to the PFL, a UFC Nashville preview (47:12), and the fact that UFC doesn’t have a main event for the Sydney pay-per-view! The guys also take some questions from the Discord (57:55).

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

