Recapping the MLB Trade Deadline, and Talkin’ Training Camp



Brian Barrett takes a look at what the Red Sox did and didn’t do prior to the trade deadline (:11), before Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak dig into the Eagles training camp thus far (12:10). Plus, Jason Goff, Tony Gill, and Chris Sutton take a look at the the Cubs and White Sox coming out of the trade deadline (23:20) and John Jastremski recaps the moves of the Yankees and Mets (35:23).

Hosts: Brian Barrett, Sheil Kapadia, Ben Solak, Jason Goff, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and John Jastremski

Producers: Stefan Anderson, Donnie Beacham Jr., Jamie McClellan, Chris Sutton, Tony Gill, Clifford Augustin, and Mark Panik

