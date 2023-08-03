 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Recapping the MLB Trade Deadline, and Talkin’ Training Camp

Brian Barrett takes a look at what the Red Sox did and didn’t do prior to the trade deadline before Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak dig into the Eagles training camp thus far plus Jason Goff, Tony Gill, and Chris Sutton take a look at the the Cubs and White Sox

By Brian Barrett, Sheil Kapadia, Ben Solak, Jason Goff, and John Jastremski
Boston Red Sox v Seattle Mariners Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images


Brian Barrett takes a look at what the Red Sox did and didn’t do prior to the trade deadline (:11), before Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak dig into the Eagles training camp thus far (12:10). Plus, Jason Goff, Tony Gill, and Chris Sutton take a look at the the Cubs and White Sox coming out of the trade deadline (23:20) and John Jastremski recaps the moves of the Yankees and Mets (35:23).

Hosts: Brian Barrett, Sheil Kapadia, Ben Solak, Jason Goff, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and John Jastremski
Producers: Stefan Anderson, Donnie Beacham Jr., Jamie McClellan, Chris Sutton, Tony Gill, Clifford Augustin, and Mark Panik

Subscribe: Spotify

