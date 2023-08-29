Eagles Roster Cuts, Plus a Big Defensive Preview!



The official 53-man roster is out! The Eagles have made their final training camp cuts, and some surprising names didn’t make the team. Sheil and Ben discuss which players they were shocked didn’t make it and which players made the roster and what their roles will be. Plus, it’s time to preview the defensive side of the ball for the Birds (31:29). How much will the team miss former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who is now the Arizona Cardinals head coach?

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music Composed by: Jackson Greenberg and Teddy Grossman

