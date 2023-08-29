 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 Fall and Winter Hype Meter

Jo and Mal look ahead to the rest of this year’s TV and movie releases and talk about which they’re most excited for!

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Searchlight Pictures


Jo and Mal are back to get you hyped about all the upcoming releases this fall and winter with their 2023 Fall and Winter Hype Meter (15:22). They bring you the latest and greatest they are looking forward to, along with a few surprises! Which movies or shows will make their top three (1:05:57)?

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / Pandora / Google Podcasts

Next Up In House of R

The Latest

Eagles Roster Cuts, Plus a Big Defensive Preview!

Some surprising names didn’t make the team

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

Reacting to the U.S. Ryder Cup Team Picks

Who got snubbed?

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

The NFL’s Backup Quarterback Carousel, Plus the Long-Term College Football Realignment Problems With Chris Vannini

The Athletic’s Chris Vannini joins Ryen to break down the potential effects of conference realignment

By Ryen Russillo
San Jose State v USC
Play

College Football Is Back, US Open Tennis Preview, and ‘Undisputed’ 2.0 

Bryan Curtis joins to talk Caleb Williams, Arch Manning, and this season of college football, and Katie Baker previews the US Open and the celebrities who will make an appearance

By Tate Frazier, Bryan Curtis, and 1 more

Bellingham, Kane and Messi Are Tearing It Up, Luis Rubiales Is Clinging On

The guys also hand out flowers to David Silva and Gianluigi Buffon, who have both recently announced their retirement from football

By Ian Wright and Musa Okwonga

Are the Cardinals Tanking, or Do They Just Not Have a Plan?

Arizona could be in the early stages of the best tank job in recent NFL history. Or the Cardinals could just be a mess.

By Austin Gayle