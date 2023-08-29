Jo and Mal are back to get you hyped about all the upcoming releases this fall and winter with their 2023 Fall and Winter Hype Meter (15:22). They bring you the latest and greatest they are looking forward to, along with a few surprises! Which movies or shows will make their top three (1:05:57)?
Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / Pandora / Google Podcasts