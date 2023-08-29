 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

College Football Is Back, US Open Tennis Preview, and ‘Undisputed’ 2.0

Bryan Curtis joins to talk Caleb Williams, Arch Manning, and this season of college football, and Katie Baker previews the US Open and the celebrities who will make an appearance

By Tate Frazier, Bryan Curtis, and Katie Baker

Tate Frazier hosts Bryan Curtis to discuss the return of college football. Could Caleb Williams repeat as Heisman Trophy winner, and will Arch Manning play this season? Plus, Tate and Bryan break down Undisputed 2.0 with Keyshawn Johnson, Michael Irvin, and Richard Sherman joining Skip Bayless, while Shannon Sharpe joins Stephen A. Smith on the new First Take. Then, Katie Baker joins Tate to talk the US Open tennis tournament, favorites to win this year, pressure on American players, which celebrities will show out for the event, and more!

Host: Tate Frazier
Guests: Bryan Curtis and Katie Baker
Producers: Tucker Tashjian, Kyle Crichton, and Chia Hao Tat

