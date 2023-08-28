 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Predicting the NFC Division Winners for the 2023 Season

Sheil and Ben examine each division in the NFC and debate which teams will make it to the playoffs and the Super Bowl

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Sheil and Ben get together to examine each division in the NFC and to debate which teams they think will make it to the playoffs at the end of the season.

NFC East (2:23)

NFC North (15:32)

NFC South (34:29)

NFC West (59:26)

They close out the pod by sharing their predictions for who’ll represent the NFC in Super Bowl 58 (1:18:22).

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

