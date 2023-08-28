Predicting the NFC Division Winners for the 2023 Season



Sheil and Ben get together to examine each division in the NFC and to debate which teams they think will make it to the playoffs at the end of the season.

NFC East (2:23)

NFC North (15:32)

NFC South (34:29)

NFC West (59:26)

They close out the pod by sharing their predictions for who’ll represent the NFC in Super Bowl 58 (1:18:22).

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

