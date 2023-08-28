Dave’s Best Day of Eating in Tokyo, Cooling Down With Hot Food, and the Most Important Thing to Know for Aspiring Cooks

Dave kicks off the episode with a SLICE containing an interesting conundrum: What happens when a group needs to split a check and one person didn’t consume as much as the others (or didn’t drink)?

Ask Dave sees Dave answer a couple interesting questions. He starts off with the one thing he would teach high schoolers before they go to culinary school (or enter the workforce as cooks).

Dave then walks through the perfect day of eating in Tokyo (“Pitching a Perfect Game”), including skipping breakfast and eating THREE pizzas at the legendary Seirinkan and more. He also talks about his real-life “epic day” through Tokyo with famous Instagram gourmand Little Meg.

Things close out with an abbreviated MOIF, including Dave’s hot (?) takes on Korean food, declaring Korean cold noodles to be the best, and a discussion on the best hot foods to eat to cool down.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guest: Euno Lee

Producers: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Gabi Marler, and Euno Lee

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS