“Anyone Else Worried About the Bears?”



The Full Go returns as Jason breaks down the Bears preseason. He discusses his trepidation surrounding the offensive line and its injury woes and how Justin Fields didn’t meet his expectations. He then talks about how Tyson Bagent won the backup quarterback role and its importance. Jason then chats with the producers about over/unders for the Bears season.

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

