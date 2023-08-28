 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“Anyone Else Worried About the Bears?”

By Jason Goff
NFL: AUG 26 Preseason - Bills at Bears Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason breaks down the Bears preseason. He discusses his trepidation surrounding the offensive line and its injury woes and how Justin Fields didn’t meet his expectations. He then talks about how Tyson Bagent won the backup quarterback role and its importance. Jason then chats with the producers about over/unders for the Bears season.

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify

