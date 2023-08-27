A-Rod’s Debut and JJ’s Big Day. Plus, Kelly in Vegas Talks Jets and Giants Win Totals.



(0:57) — WEDDING RECAP: JJ recounts his big day that occurred over the weekend.

(9:15) — JETS-GIANTS: Aaron Rodgers makes his debut as a New York Jet, and JJ reacts to his performance and the Giants-Jets preseason match.

(13:25) — YANKEES: The Yankees still can’t win a series, but we are closer to seeing their prospects.

(18:25) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets and Knicks.

(32:34) — KELLY IN VEGAS: WagerTalk’s Kelly in Vegas joins the show to discuss win totals for the Jets and Giants, and she gives her favorite picks for the upcoming season.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: john_jastremski

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Kelly in Vegas

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify