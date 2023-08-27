 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How Much Pressure Is on Mac Jones? Plus, Mookie Takes Over Fenway.

Brian also discusses Jayson Tatum’s offseason training

By Brian Barrett
New England Patriots v Green Bay Packers Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images


Brian starts by discussing how much pressure Mac Jones faces entering his third season for the Patriots and how it compares to the pressure on other AFC quarterbacks (0:40). Then, he recaps the Red Sox–Dodgers series, which Mookie Betts dominated both on and off the field (30:50). Finally, he offers some Celtics thoughts, including how Jayson Tatum’s offseason training could impact his game (56:10).

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

