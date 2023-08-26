 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

’Heels’ Season 2, Episode 5 Review

Are Charlie Gully, Roster, and Willie’s characters baby faces, heels, or tweeners? How will the social media story line affect the characters? Plus more!

By David Shoemaker and Ben Lindbergh
Starz


David and Ben return to recap the fifth episode of the second season, titled “Who the Hell Is the Condamned? The guys discuss the return of Ace as his new gimmick, The Condamned, and debate if Charlie Gully, Roster, and Willie’s characters are baby faces, heels, or tweeners. Also, they discuss how the social media story line will affect the characters for the rest of the season and give out awards for this week’s episode.

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Ben Lindbergh
Producer: Jessie Lopez
Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In TV

The Latest

The Qualley-Antonoff Wedding, Cyrus Family Feud, Scooter Braun Mystery, and ‘Riverdale’ Finale

Plus, a survey of social media in general (and influencers), including Addison Rae’s new single, Fyre Festival’s return, and more

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

Remembering Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk

Peter Rosenberg and the Masked Man look back on the career and legacy of two wrestling legends

By Peter Rosenberg and David Shoemaker

All the Recipes From ‘Recipe Club’

Your one-stop shop for cooking everything from mashed potatoes to brownies with chef Dave Chang, Chris Ying, and a rotating cast of culinary experts

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Play

Hot Dogs

Stuffed dogs, but with a twist! Dave’s doing vegan, Chris is making them keto-friendly, and guest Bryan Ford is using only shelf-stable ingredients.

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

‘Ahsoka’ Episodes 1 and 2 Deep Dive

Mal and Jo parse what we learn about Ahsoka and Sabine’s past as master and apprentice, praise Baylan and Shin as new arrivals in the ‘Star Wars’ canon, and gush over the smash hit Loth-Cat

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

The Ultimate Liverpool Ripple Effect XI

James, Lawrence, and Jamie discuss Steven Gerrard’s biggest moment, what Carragher’s own goals in 1999 meant for the club, and the role John Barnes’s dad played in the film ‘Cool Runnings’

By James Lawrence Allcott