The Qualley-Antonoff Wedding, Cyrus Family Feud, Scooter Braun Mystery, and ‘Riverdale’ Finale



In their penultimate episode, Liz, Kate, and Amelia check in with the many babies being announced and born, and dish out all their thoughts on Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s wedding (4:53). They do a survey of social media and influencers, including Addison Rae’s new single, Fyre Festival’s return, and Kim Cattrall’s cameo in And Just Like That ... (13:05). Then they report on their investigations of the bizarre and confounding Scooter Braun news circulating, as well as the Cyrus-Tish family divide (26:13). Finally, they ask some truly unanswerable questions, like what the hell happened on the finale of Riverdale (39:34)??!

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer

Producer: Sasha Ashall

