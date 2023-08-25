 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Ahsoka’ Episodes 1 and 2 Deep Dive

Mal and Jo parse what we learn about Ahsoka and Sabine’s past as master and apprentice, praise Baylan and Shin as new arrivals in the ‘Star Wars’ canon, and gush over the smash hit Loth-Cat

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and Ben Lindbergh
Perhaps it is time to begin again! Join Mal and Jo as they dive deep—DEEP—into the much-anticipated two-part Ahsoka series premiere, parsing what we learn about Ahsoka and Sabine’s past as master and apprentice, praising Baylan and Shin as new arrivals in the Star Wars canon, and, of course, gushing over the smash-hit Loth-Cat. Later, Ben Lindbergh joins for a lore look into what might await beyond the Pathway to Peridea.

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran

