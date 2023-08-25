‘Ahsoka’ Episodes 1 and 2 Deep Dive



Perhaps it is time to begin again! Join Mal and Jo as they dive deep—DEEP—into the much-anticipated two-part Ahsoka series premiere, parsing what we learn about Ahsoka and Sabine’s past as master and apprentice, praising Baylan and Shin as new arrivals in the Star Wars canon, and, of course, gushing over the smash-hit Loth-Cat. Later, Ben Lindbergh joins for a lore look into what might await beyond the Pathway to Peridea.

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Guest: Ben Lindbergh

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

Social: Jomi Adeniran

