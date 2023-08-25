 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

State of the White Sox, Who Could Be the Next Sox GM, and Bears-Packers in Week 1

Jason chats about the state of the White Sox and continues his look at the NFL teams in the NFC North

By Jason Goff
MLB: AUG 24 Athletics at White Sox Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason kicks off the pod with his story about a bad morning on a hot Chicago day (1:10). Jason then chats with MLB Network’s Cliff Floyd about the state of the White Sox and his experiences in MLB dugouts (18:14). Jason continues the White Sox talk by addressing the rumors of who the Sox are looking to hire for their vacant general manager position (41:18). With football season approaching, Jason continues his look at the teams in the division with his chat with ESPN’s Eric Woodyard, who covers the Detroit Lions (1:02:06). To close out the pod, Jason discusses the significance of the Week 1 game against the Packers (1:16:62).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Eric Woodyard and Cliff Floyd
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

‘Ahsoka’ Episodes 1 and 2 Deep Dive

Mal and Jo parse what we learn about Ahsoka and Sabine’s past as master and apprentice, praise Baylan and Shin as new arrivals in the ‘Star Wars’ canon, and gush over the smash hit Loth-Cat

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

The Ultimate Liverpool Ripple Effect XI

James, Lawrence, and Jamie discuss Steven Gerrard’s biggest moment, what Carragher’s own goals in 1999 meant for the club, and the role John Barnes’s dad played in the film ‘Cool Runnings’

By James Lawrence Allcott

Charles Barkley’s NBA-NFL Summer Takes, Plus the Jewish Pop Culture Pantheon With Juliet Litman and Mallory Rubin

Charles Barkley joins to discuss Nikola Jokic, USA falling behind in basketball player development, international basketball, and much more

By Bill Simmons, Juliet Litman, and 1 more
Play

Republican Debate Recap and the Cancellation of Cancel Culture

Plus, Van and Rachel discuss the death of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and the status of the Dallas Cowboys as "America’s Team"

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Mailbag: Trey Lance, Jonathan Taylor, Fake Trades, and More!

Plus, what’s the realistic expectation for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens?

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

Ariana’s Single AF, ‘New York’ Episode 6, ‘Orange County’ Episode 11

Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker react to Ariana Madix’s new cocktail book, ‘Single AF Cocktails’

By Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker