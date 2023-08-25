State of the White Sox, Who Could Be the Next Sox GM, and Bears-Packers in Week 1



The Full Go returns as Jason kicks off the pod with his story about a bad morning on a hot Chicago day (1:10). Jason then chats with MLB Network’s Cliff Floyd about the state of the White Sox and his experiences in MLB dugouts (18:14). Jason continues the White Sox talk by addressing the rumors of who the Sox are looking to hire for their vacant general manager position (41:18). With football season approaching, Jason continues his look at the teams in the division with his chat with ESPN’s Eric Woodyard, who covers the Detroit Lions (1:02:06). To close out the pod, Jason discusses the significance of the Week 1 game against the Packers (1:16:62).

Host: Jason Goff

Guests: Eric Woodyard and Cliff Floyd

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

