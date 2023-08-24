Last-Second Fantasy Draft Prep



As we enter the final week of the preseason, Danny Heifetz and Danny Kelly get you ready for all your last-second drafts! After discussing Jerry Jeudy’s injury and their confidence in drafting Jonathan Taylor, they dive into their strategy for the first two rounds and discuss how receivers and running backs essentially switched positions when it comes to their value in fantasy football (08:56). Also, they debate on drafting a tight end in the late rounds, the strategy for your last pick, and why the Saints defense might be better then expected this season (22:40). Finally, the guys end the show with some listener emails (37:58).

