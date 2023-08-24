 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Last-Second Fantasy Draft Prep

Heifetz and Kelly go into Jerry Jeudy’s injury, drafting Jonathan Taylor, how receivers and running backs have switched positions in terms of fantasy football value, and more!

By Danny Heifetz and Danny Kelly
Indianapolis Colts v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


As we enter the final week of the preseason, Danny Heifetz and Danny Kelly get you ready for all your last-second drafts! After discussing Jerry Jeudy’s injury and their confidence in drafting Jonathan Taylor, they dive into their strategy for the first two rounds and discuss how receivers and running backs essentially switched positions when it comes to their value in fantasy football (08:56). Also, they debate on drafting a tight end in the late rounds, the strategy for your last pick, and why the Saints defense might be better then expected this season (22:40). Finally, the guys end the show with some listener emails (37:58).

Check out our 2023 Ringer Fantasy Football Rankings here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz and Danny Kelly
Social: Kiera Givens
Producer: Jessie Lopez
Audio intern: Jack Sanders

