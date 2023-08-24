 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Reacting to the ‘Ahsoka’ Two-Episode Premiere

Plus, breaking down the unique storytelling in ‘Reservation Dogs’ Season 3

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Disney+


Chris and Andy talk about the response from members of the Writers Guild of America to the most recent proposal from the AMPTP that was made public through the press (5:57). They discuss the perplexing two-episode premiere of Ahsoka on Disney+ and series creator Dave Filoni’s significant influence on the current Star Wars Extended Universe (14:35). Later, they talk about Episodes 4 and 5 of Reservation Dogs Season 3 and the unorthodox approach the show is taking in its final season (48:48).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producers: Kai Grady and Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Watch

The Latest

Reflecting on the Legacy of Terry Funk. Plus, AEW All In Predictions. 

Phil Schneider joins David and Kaz to reflect on Terry Funk’s contributions to the sport

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and 1 more

A Campaign “Misquote,” the Sports Doc Crisis, and Semafor’s Benjy Sarlin on the GOP Debate

Bryan and Benjy Sarlin discuss Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and Mike Pence and predict who may win Iowa

By Bryan Curtis
Northampton Town v Leicester City - Pre-Season Friendly
Play

Conor Coady on Liverpool, Leicester and That Awful Raul Jiménez Injury

We have current Leicester City player and England International Conor Coady on the podcast!

By Ben Foster
New England Patriots v Green Bay Packers
Play

Mac Jones Primed for a Great Year? Plus, the Biggest Concern for the Eagles.

Plus, talk about the White Sox firings and the Yankees’ all-time low

By Brian Barrett, Sheil Kapadia, and 3 more

Brainstorming the Too-Early Top 30 With Terrence Oglesby

Tate also talks with Terrence about his career at Clemson and internationally

By Tate Frazier

‘Justified: City Primeval’ Episode 7 Recap

Joanna and Rob are here with all you need to know to predict how the finale will shake out

By Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney