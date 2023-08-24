Reacting to the ‘Ahsoka’ Two-Episode Premiere

Chris and Andy talk about the response from members of the Writers Guild of America to the most recent proposal from the AMPTP that was made public through the press (5:57). They discuss the perplexing two-episode premiere of Ahsoka on Disney+ and series creator Dave Filoni’s significant influence on the current Star Wars Extended Universe (14:35). Later, they talk about Episodes 4 and 5 of Reservation Dogs Season 3 and the unorthodox approach the show is taking in its final season (48:48).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producers: Kai Grady and Kaya McMullen
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS