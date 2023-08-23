 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Justin, Ariana, and the Scooter Braun Mess

Why are so many artists are reportedly trying to cut ties with the manager?

By Matthew Belloni
Photo by Marcus Brandt/picture alliance via Getty Images


Matt is joined by Shirley Halperin, the Los Angeles magazine editor-in-chief, to discuss the latest in the Scooter Braun–Justin Bieber–Ariana Grande situation. They talk about Scooter’s meteoric rise in the music industry, discuss how he has cultivated his image, and ultimately debate why so many major artists are reportedly trying to cut ties with Braun as their manager right now.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Shirley Halperin
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

