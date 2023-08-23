Justin, Ariana, and the Scooter Braun Mess



Matt is joined by Shirley Halperin, the Los Angeles magazine editor-in-chief, to discuss the latest in the Scooter Braun–Justin Bieber–Ariana Grande situation. They talk about Scooter’s meteoric rise in the music industry, discuss how he has cultivated his image, and ultimately debate why so many major artists are reportedly trying to cut ties with Braun as their manager right now.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Shirley Halperin

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify