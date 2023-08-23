Answering Eight Big Questions About the Eagles Offense



The Eagles season opener is quickly approaching; in just over two weeks, they’ll head to New England to face the Patriots. Sheil and Ben wanted to discuss how the offense would look with new running backs, a possible change with the slot receiver, and Cam Jurgens’s first season as a starter. How much more can Jalen Hurts improve as a QB? Plus, we’ve got some bold predictions!

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music Composed By: Jackson Greenberg and Teddy Grossman

