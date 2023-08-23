 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Answering Eight Big Questions About the Eagles Offense

Ahead of the season opener, Sheil and Ben take a look at the Eagles offense and make some bold predictions

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Tennessee Titans v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


The Eagles season opener is quickly approaching; in just over two weeks, they’ll head to New England to face the Patriots. Sheil and Ben wanted to discuss how the offense would look with new running backs, a possible change with the slot receiver, and Cam Jurgens’s first season as a starter. How much more can Jalen Hurts improve as a QB? Plus, we’ve got some bold predictions!

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed By: Jackson Greenberg and Teddy Grossman

Subscribe: Spotify

