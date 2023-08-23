Alex Baskin on the ‘Hills’ Reboot, ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ and the State of Reality TV

Super-producer Alex Baskin joins Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag to discuss what went wrong with the reboot of The Hills (10:00), what it takes to be a Real Housewife (21:00), and the future of reality TV (40:00). Then, Spencer and Heidi reconvene for a brief hot topics discussion, including clearing the air on a recent TikTok involving former Bravo Housewife Bethenny Frankel (48:40).
Hosts: Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag
Guest: Alex Baskin
Producers: Aleya Zenieris, Chelsea Stark-Jones, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Theme Song: Heidi Montag
