The Live ‘Ringer Fantasy Football Show’ in Washington, D.C.

Live from the Union Stage, the guys discuss the Jonathan Taylor drama and revisit some popular show segments!

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Washington Commanders v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images


Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck talk all things fantasy football in their first live show in front of a sold-out crowd at Union Stage in Washington, D.C. They open by addressing the ongoing Jonathan Taylor–Indianapolis Colts situation (2:40). Next, the guys revisit a couple of the show’s most popular recurring segments, including Name Brand, Off Brand, and the Horny Police (4:38). Finally, they close with a special (in-person) edition of emails (49:55).

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens and David Lara
Producers: Kai Grady, Elizabeth Fierman, and Conor Nevins

