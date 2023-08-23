The Live ‘Ringer Fantasy Football Show’ in Washington, D.C.



Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck talk all things fantasy football in their first live show in front of a sold-out crowd at Union Stage in Washington, D.C. They open by addressing the ongoing Jonathan Taylor–Indianapolis Colts situation (2:40). Next, the guys revisit a couple of the show’s most popular recurring segments, including Name Brand, Off Brand, and the Horny Police (4:38). Finally, they close with a special (in-person) edition of emails (49:55).

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Social: Kiera Givens and David Lara

Producers: Kai Grady, Elizabeth Fierman, and Conor Nevins

